Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said his age is not an issue as he is playing almost every game and bowling long spells.

Nauman pointed out that he did this in domestic cricket and has done so in the four Tests he has played to date.

In the recent two-Test series against Zimbabwe, the 34-year-old claimed eight wickets at an average of 18.12.

He also scored a brilliant 97 in the second Test, which came off 104 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.

“If you look at the last season, I played almost every game and bowled long spells and I feel that I am match fit which is all that counts, age does not matter. With this age of mine, I have also performed well so it seems that age is not an issue,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’m performing well with the bat, Pakistan player known for being a tricky bowler says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30210 ( 15.97 % ) Babar Azam 131252 ( 69.4 % ) Steve Smith 4845 ( 2.56 % ) Ben Stokes 5926 ( 3.13 % ) Kane Williamson 8165 ( 4.32 % ) Joe Root 130 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1102 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5050 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 573 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 422 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1104 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30210 ( 15.97 % ) Babar Azam 131252 ( 69.4 % ) Steve Smith 4845 ( 2.56 % ) Ben Stokes 5926 ( 3.13 % ) Kane Williamson 8165 ( 4.32 % ) Joe Root 130 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1102 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5050 ( 2.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 573 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 422 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1104 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related