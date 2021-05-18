Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali: “I played almost every game and bowled long spells and I feel that I am match fit which is all that counts, age does not matter”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said his age is not an issue as he is playing almost every game and bowling long spells.
Nauman pointed out that he did this in domestic cricket and has done so in the four Tests he has played to date.
In the recent two-Test series against Zimbabwe, the 34-year-old claimed eight wickets at an average of 18.12.
He also scored a brilliant 97 in the second Test, which came off 104 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.
“If you look at the last season, I played almost every game and bowled long spells and I feel that I am match fit which is all that counts, age does not matter. With this age of mine, I have also performed well so it seems that age is not an issue,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
One thought on “Playing almost every game and bowling long spells, 34-year-old Pakistan player says his age does not matter”
Pingback: Remarkable cricketing sense, Misbah on Pakistan player doing superb job