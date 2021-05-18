Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said he is performing well with the bat as the hard work he has put in is paying off.
This comes after Nauman narrowly missed out on scoring his maiden Test century in the recent Test series against Zimbabwe.
The 34-year-old scored a superb 97 in the second Test, which came off 104 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.
Overall, in the four Tests he has played, Nauman has accumulated 174 runs at an average of 34.79.
“I have performed well with the bat in the last series and in domestic cricket as well. I have worked very hard on my batting during the South Africa series and I have got the benefits of that now,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
Nauman has also taken 16 wickets in the four Tests he has played, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 19.81.
In the series against Zimbabwe, he claimed eight wickets at an average of 18.12.
2 thoughts on “I’m performing well with the bat, Pakistan player known for being a tricky bowler says”
Saeed Anwer will, in all probability, never be forgotten
as our outstanding left hand batsman, who deliighted us and other cricket lovers the world over.
He was, despite his immense talent, a humble man.
He Captained the team for a short time but never fumed.
He was such a joy to watch. Such incredible timing and elegance. A once in a generation player.