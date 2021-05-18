Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali said it is up to the selectors to decide if they want to pick him for limited overs cricket.

Nauman’s comments come after he has made a strong start to his Test career.

In the four Tests, he has played, the 34-year-old has taken 16 wickets, which includes two five-fors, at an average of 19.81.

Most recently, Nauman claimed eight wickets in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe at an average of 18.12.

Having shown what he can do in the longest format, Nauman is now hoping to get a chance to do the same in limited overs cricket.

Nauman has picked up 107 wickets in 81 List A games at an average of 29.47.

As for his T20 career, he has snapped up 39 wickets in 41 matches at an average of 27.94.

“I have performed well thanks to the Almighty, I suppose it’s up to the selectors if they wish me to play in [the] white-ball formats,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

