Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam has revealed that he was depressed for two years and has “not even 1 percent regret” about his decision to move to America.

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

“Not even 1 percent regret. I am really happy to be out here in America after being depressed in Pakistan for 2 years,” the 25-year-old told PakPassion.

“I was in a bad place due to the coaches and events in Pakistan and the way they treated me. I have absolutely no regrets at all and I am very pleased with life at the moment.”

