Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Batsman Sami Aslam believes that Pakistan “will never develop good cricketers if the culture of favouritism isn’t eradicated”.

Aslam feels that favouritism is rife right now and took a shot at the selectors for giving certain players many chances, while others are dropped after a couple of bad performances.

The 25-year-old wants to see players treated fairly and thinks Pakistan cricket will move forward once the like-dislike culture comes to an end.

“The biggest problem is that the people they should be backing and giving opportunities to are not allowed to settle and after a couple of low scores they were dropped,” Aslam, who now plays in America, told PakPassion.

“Now the selectors speak about giving players proper opportunities, well that wasn’t the case in the past when they would sideline any decent opening batsman if he had two low scores. You will never develop good cricketers if the culture of favouritism isn’t eradicated.

“The favourites can fail in 20 matches and still get selected, but the batsmen who you dislike, the minute they fail, they are thrown out of the team.”

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Over 100 first-class players interested in moving to America, Pakistan batsman says best domestic performers keen to go

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30076 ( 15.94 % ) Babar Azam 131077 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 4843 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5924 ( 3.14 % ) Kane Williamson 8159 ( 4.32 % ) Joe Root 130 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1101 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4935 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 572 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 422 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1096 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 30076 ( 15.94 % ) Babar Azam 131077 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 4843 ( 2.57 % ) Ben Stokes 5924 ( 3.14 % ) Kane Williamson 8159 ( 4.32 % ) Joe Root 130 ( 0.07 % ) Rashid Khan 1101 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 342 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4935 ( 2.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 572 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 422 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1096 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related