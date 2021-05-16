Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said the selectors kept saying that Fawad Alam had flaws and wouldn’t pick him.

However, Fawad kept performing well in domestic cricket and finally earned his recall after 11 years.

Since then, he has been in outstanding form as he has scored three centuries in his last five Tests, with the most recent one being his knock of 140 in the first Test against Zimbabwe.

The veteran batsman’s 140 came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries.

“Look at the example of Fawad Alam, they kept on saying he had flaws and wouldn’t pick him. Now where are those faults, Fawad’s still the same player that you ignored for so long,” Aslam told PakPassion.

