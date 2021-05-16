Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam revealed that he has received calls from over 100 first-class players who are interested in moving to and playing cricket in America.

Aslam, who is already settled in the USA, added that some of the best performers in domestic cricket right now want to move.

“I guarantee you that any Pakistani player who is not centrally contracted will want to settle in America and play cricket here,” he told PakPassion.

“I have had calls from over 100 first-class players in Pakistan exploring the possibility of them settling in America. Even the best performers currently in Pakistan domestic cricket are keen to move here.

“At the moment USA cricket are recruiting a lot of South African and Australian players, but a lot of Pakistani players have tried and are desperate to move here. There is a lot of competition to move out here and at the moment not Pakistani players are being selected although one or two are close to being signed-up in the coming days.”

Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.

In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.

In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.

