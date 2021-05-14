Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said he was worried about being axed from domestic cricket and thus “knew that my time was up”.
With fears of being dropped from his domestic team, the 25-year-old opted to move to America.
Aslam last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.
In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.
In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.
“No, not at all. After my treatment and the lack of opportunities I knew that my time was up and that I wasn’t going to get a fair chance,” he told PakPassion.
“I thought about my future and realised that I would just be playing some domestic cricket for now and I was actually concerned that they wouldn’t pick me even in domestic cricket in the future.
“Even when I was playing for Balochistan in the National T20 Cup in 2020, I was demoted to the second XI for no reason. Nobody explained to me why I was dropped, despite the first XI being so weak.”
