Pakistan batsman Sami Aslam said he performed well for five to six years, but felt that the national selectors kept looking for excuses not to pick him.
Aslam, who moved to America at the end of last year, last represented Pakistan in October 2017, but was one of the top performers in domestic cricket in 2019.
In the 2019 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 864 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four centuries and a fifty, at an average of 78.54.
In the 2020 tournament, he accumulated 141 runs in three games for Balochistan, which included a half-century, at an average of 23.50.
The 25-year-old vented his frustration at the fact that “there were players who would flop in 10 matches and still get picked, but if I failed even a couple of times, I’d be left out”.
“I was tired of performing regularly for the last 5 or 6 years in all formats in domestic cricket yet being ignored by the selectors,” he told PakPassion. “If I was picked, I’d play a couple of matches and then get dropped. I was even dropped after having performed well in tough conditions.
“There were players who would flop in 10 matches and still get picked, but if I failed even a couple of times, I’d be left out. There seemed to be different parameters for me and different parameters for others. So, I had that feeling that the selectors didn’t want to pick me and were just looking for excuses to not have to pick me.”
