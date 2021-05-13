Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan all-rounder and current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said captain Babar Azam is an “outstanding batsman”.

Razzaq also praised Azam for performing well while doing an “excellent job carrying the responsibility of captain in all three formats”.

He noted that the reason the 26-year-old is doing so well is because he is getting superb support from the team management.

Azam made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the Test series against Zimbabwe, he mustered two runs at an average of one.

“Babar Azam to me is an outstanding batsman and he is doing an excellent job carrying the responsibility of captain in all three formats,” Razzaq told PakPassion.

“But most importantly, he is doing so because he is getting great support from the management. To me this is key because if the captain has a good relationship with the management, things become much easier for him and the players.”

