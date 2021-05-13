Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Imran, Aamer Azmat and Arshad Iqbal are the talented youngsters to look out for.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Wasim claimed 14 wickets in five games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 21.42.

The 19-year-old followed that up with seven wickets in six matches in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 36.28.

As for the PSL, the talented teenager picked up four wickets in four games for Islamabad United at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

Wasim was picked for Pakistan’s recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, but didn’t play a single game.

Imran, 20, snapped up seven wickets in six games in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 45.

Azmat, 22, scored 99 runs in six matches in the Pakistan Cup, which included a top score of 45, at an average of 16.50.

As for Arshad, he finished with 15 wickets in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches at an average of 36.40.

In the Pakistan Cup, the 20-year-old claimed seven wickets in four games at an average of 32.71.

The talented youngster enjoyed a successful PSL campaign with the Karachi Kings as he ended up with six wickets in five games at an average of 21.16 and an economy rate of 7.93.

He even made his international debut in the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe and finished with figures of 1-16 off four overs in his first match.

“Apart from Mohammad Wasim Jr, I would like to mention the names of Mohammad Imran and Aamer Azmat who we have given a few games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and of course we all know about Arshad Iqbal who debuted in T20Is against Zimbabwe recently,” Razzaq told PakPassion.

