Former Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed would be nowhere near the national team in the old days.

Sarfaraz used to be Pakistan’s captain and go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, but after being removed as skipper, Mohammad Rizwan overtook him as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Since then, the 33-year-old has only featured in a few games for Pakistan.

During the recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, Sarfaraz featured in one ODI against the Proteas and one T20 International against Zimbabwe.

“Times have changed and we have a new system in place,” Razzaq told PakPassion. “In the old days, someone like Sarfaraz would be nowhere near the squad but what we are seeing now is that a senior player who has captained the side also, is being included in the squad and given the chance to perform as well.

“Gone are the days when an ex-captain would be dropped and discarded without a second thought. Not only is Sarfaraz being given opportunities to perform, we are also grooming newer wicketkeepers alongside and are keeping them under consideration for the future.”

