Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Misbah-ul-Haq is doing a “splendid job” as the national team’s head coach.

This comes after Pakistan’s successful tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The men in green beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series and 3-1 in the T20 series.

Against Zimbabwe, Pakistan won the T20 series 2-1 and the Test series 2-0.

Razzaq noted that in addition to knowing how to do his job as a coach, Misbah is also a “good human being”, which is an important character trait.

“I have always felt that apart from knowing his job, a head coach needs to be a good human being as well,” the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach told PakPassion.

“Not only should he have the skills, but he should also be one who has the ability to empathise with his players and to be their best friend.

“I feel that Misbah is blessed with all these qualities and he is doing a splendid job, and most importantly the players are also very comfortable with Misbah as their head coach.”

