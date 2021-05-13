Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq should continue coaching the national team in all formats.
This comes after veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and former captain Ramiz Raja said Pakistan would benefit by having different coaches for each format.
However, Razzaq feels this would do more harm than good as it will “make the players uncomfortable”.
But, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach pointed out that “you can have assistants and other supporting staff who are specialists in a specific format which helps players”.
“Everyone has their own ideas and I as an employee of the PCB feel that all changes made by them are having a positive effect on Pakistan cricket and the national side is doing well,” Razzaq told PakPassion.
“I feel that the head coach should be the same across all formats, but you can have assistants and other supporting staff who are specialists in a specific format which helps players.
“Having separate head coaches will only make the players uncomfortable. One head coach is the right way forward and is also the case everywhere else in the world simply because players have a good understanding with their coaches and changing them for each format will have the opposite effect.
“Only when a player has the right comfort level with his coach can he perform well and having different coaches for different formats will not help.”
