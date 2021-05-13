Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said head coach Misbah-ul-Haq should continue coaching the national team in all formats.

This comes after veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and former captain Ramiz Raja said Pakistan would benefit by having different coaches for each format.

However, Razzaq feels this would do more harm than good as it will “make the players uncomfortable”.

But, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach pointed out that “you can have assistants and other supporting staff who are specialists in a specific format which helps players”.

“Everyone has their own ideas and I as an employee of the PCB feel that all changes made by them are having a positive effect on Pakistan cricket and the national side is doing well,” Razzaq told PakPassion.

“I feel that the head coach should be the same across all formats, but you can have assistants and other supporting staff who are specialists in a specific format which helps players.

“Having separate head coaches will only make the players uncomfortable. One head coach is the right way forward and is also the case everywhere else in the world simply because players have a good understanding with their coaches and changing them for each format will have the opposite effect.

“Only when a player has the right comfort level with his coach can he perform well and having different coaches for different formats will not help.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: The fastest bowler in domestic cricket, Abdul Razzaq on 19-year-old Pakistan talent who is automatically improving

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17887 ( 18.9 % ) Waqar Younis 1803 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 5977 ( 6.32 % ) Shahid Afridi 27374 ( 28.93 % ) Imran Khan 18224 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2271 ( 2.4 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1363 ( 1.44 % ) Hanif Mohammad 165 ( 0.17 % ) Younis Khan 3673 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1344 ( 1.42 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5553 ( 5.87 % ) Saeed Anwar 6883 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 746 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1360 ( 1.44 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17887 ( 18.9 % ) Waqar Younis 1803 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 5977 ( 6.32 % ) Shahid Afridi 27374 ( 28.93 % ) Imran Khan 18224 ( 19.26 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2271 ( 2.4 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1363 ( 1.44 % ) Hanif Mohammad 165 ( 0.17 % ) Younis Khan 3673 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1344 ( 1.42 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5553 ( 5.87 % ) Saeed Anwar 6883 ( 7.27 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 746 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1360 ( 1.44 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related