Iconic Pakistan all-rounder and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said Mohammad Wasim is the fastest bowler in domestic cricket.

He noted that the 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise and was one of the standout performers in the recent domestic season.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he claimed 14 wickets in five games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 21.42.

He followed that up with seven wickets in six matches in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 36.28.

As for the PSL, the talented teenager picked up four wickets in four games for Islamabad United at an average of 26.25 and an economy rate of 7.50.

Wasim was picked for Pakistan’s recent tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, but didn’t play a single game.

“A few months ago, I had stated that Mohammad Wasim Jr. was the fastest bowler in domestic cricket, but he was young then and needed some time to grow,” Razzaq told PakPassion.

“We helped in his development and gave him maximum chances in games so he could gain confidence, so much so that we even played him in the final of the Pakistan Cup in 2020. He performed well in it and based on that he was selected for the PSL and then went on to be picked for the Pakistan white ball squad for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“It just goes to show that when given the right environment to grow in, players like Mohammad Wasim Jr. automatically improve and do justice to their talent.”

