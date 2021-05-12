Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said he is “at a loss to understand” how fellow all-rounder Faheem Ashraf doesn’t perform well regularly when he has so much talent.

Faheem has become a regular face in the Pakistan squad and has enjoyed success with the bat and ball since being given more opportunities.

However, Razzaq admitted that he is disappointed that the 27-year-old has failed to “put in match-winning performances at the international level”.

He noted that if Faheem were to do this, it would “confirm him as a top-quality all-rounder”.

“He must have potential because he has been representing Pakistan for a while now,” Razzaq told PakPassion.

“He is an excellent player, but I am disappointed that up to now, he has not been able to put in match-winning performances at the international level and which would confirm him as a top-quality all-rounder.

“He needs to have a batting average of above 25 in all formats and when he achieves that and wins games for Pakistan then he will be considered as a proper all-rounder. I am at a loss to understand that given his talent, why he is not performing well on a regular basis.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29760 ( 16.12 % ) Babar Azam 127777 ( 69.2 % ) Steve Smith 4776 ( 2.59 % ) Ben Stokes 5840 ( 3.16 % ) Kane Williamson 8012 ( 4.34 % ) Joe Root 116 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1072 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 336 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4914 ( 2.66 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 560 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 414 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1078 ( 0.58 % )

