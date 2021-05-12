Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder and current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq said he is “at a loss to understand” how fellow all-rounder Faheem Ashraf doesn’t perform well regularly when he has so much talent.
Faheem has become a regular face in the Pakistan squad and has enjoyed success with the bat and ball since being given more opportunities.
However, Razzaq admitted that he is disappointed that the 27-year-old has failed to “put in match-winning performances at the international level”.
He noted that if Faheem were to do this, it would “confirm him as a top-quality all-rounder”.
“He must have potential because he has been representing Pakistan for a while now,” Razzaq told PakPassion.
“He is an excellent player, but I am disappointed that up to now, he has not been able to put in match-winning performances at the international level and which would confirm him as a top-quality all-rounder.
“He needs to have a batting average of above 25 in all formats and when he achieves that and wins games for Pakistan then he will be considered as a proper all-rounder. I am at a loss to understand that given his talent, why he is not performing well on a regular basis.”
