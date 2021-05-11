Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan speedster Junaid Khan said he was performing well, but was not given a proper chance by the selectors.
He noted that he used to represent the national team in all three formats, which took a toll of his body.
However, despite asking for rest, Junaid claimed that he was never given it.
“I used to be part of the national team in all three formats. I used to ask for rest but I wasn’t given rest,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“Then came a time when I got in the bad books and was being ignored due to likes and dislikes. I was performing but was not being given a proper chance.”
Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.
