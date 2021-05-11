Performed well, but not given a proper chance, Pakistan player who got no rest says

Pakistan pace bowler Junaid Khan said he performed well but was not given a proper chance

Pakistan speedster Junaid Khan said he was performing well, but was not given a proper chance by the selectors.

He noted that he used to represent the national team in all three formats, which took a toll of his body.

However, despite asking for rest, Junaid claimed that he was never given it.

“I used to be part of the national team in all three formats. I used to ask for rest but I wasn’t given rest,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Then came a time when I got in the bad books and was being ignored due to likes and dislikes. I was performing but was not being given a proper chance.”

Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.

