Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has slammed the current selection policy, saying players are given more chances if they are liked by the captain and coaches.

He added that if players come from a big city, there will be people who will call for their inclusion in the national team.

However, it is the exact opposite for those from smaller places, like him and spinner Yasir Shah.

“If you have a good relationship with the coaches and captain, then you get more chances,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“It also depends on the city you belong to. If you belong to a big city, then people raise voice for you.

“People like me and Yasir Shah are from Swabi. There is no TV channel or media person from Swabi, so there is no pressure on selectors regarding our selection from [the] media.”

Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.

