Pakistan left-arm quick Junaid Khan has made it clear that he doesn’t think his international career is over.
Junaid feels he can make a comeback to the national team in the future as he is only 31, while players like Fawad Alam and Tabish Khan have been picked despite being 35 and 36 years old respectively.
With 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez also being a regular face in the T20 squad, Junaid knows that an international return is still very possible for him.
Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.
In order to get on the selectors’ radar, Juanid said he has been working hard to improve his fitness and skills.
“I am playing in domestic and you can still make a comeback in [the] Pakistan team even if you are 35 or 36 years old if you are in the good books of [the] selectors. I am working on my fitness and improving my skills,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
