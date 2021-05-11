Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan believes that he could have played 200 international matches till now if the selectors had persisted with him.

Junaid has featured in 107 games across all three formats, but is disappointed that he has not played international cricket since May 2019.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.

“I have played around 120 matches for Pakistan, but I feel disappointed because I could have played around 200 matches till now,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

