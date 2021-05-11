Being offered big money to play in America, Pakistan bowler with excellent pace and swing says

Pakistan seamer Junaid Khan said he is being offered big money to play in America

Junaid Khan: “I got a great offer from United States of America (USA). I am being offered more money than what I earned while playing for Pakistan during my peak. However, I refused the offer as I still want to represent Pakistan”

Left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he was offered a lot of money to go play cricket in America.

Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.

The 31-year-old noted that he turned down the big money offer to go to the USA as he wants to represent his country again.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Junaid took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.

“I got a great offer from United States of America (USA). I am being offered more money than what I earned while playing for Pakistan during my peak,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“However, I refused the offer as I still want to represent Pakistan.”

