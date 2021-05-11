Junaid Khan: “I got a great offer from United States of America (USA). I am being offered more money than what I earned while playing for Pakistan during my peak. However, I refused the offer as I still want to represent Pakistan”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has revealed that he was offered a lot of money to go play cricket in America.
Junaid last played international cricket in May 2019, but has been taking part in domestic cricket.
The 31-year-old noted that he turned down the big money offer to go to the USA as he wants to represent his country again.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Junaid took three wickets in two matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 49.
“I got a great offer from United States of America (USA). I am being offered more money than what I earned while playing for Pakistan during my peak,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“However, I refused the offer as I still want to represent Pakistan.”