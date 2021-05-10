Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has lashed out at the current cricket system in the country, saying players who perform consistently for six years get dropped if they don’t do well in two games.
Junaid noted that if players don’t live up to expectations for a couple of matches, people immediately want them out and forget all about their accomplishments in domestic cricket.
The 31-year-old pointed out that this is the reason why many Pakistan players “are insecure about losing their place”.
“In our culture, even if a player performs for six years and then doesn’t do well in two games, he is replaced by a new player who has done well in only few games,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
“Everyone forgets that player’s performances for [the] last six years and instead prefers younger talent. So our players are insecure about losing their place.”
