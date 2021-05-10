Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has lashed out at the current cricket system in the country, saying players who perform consistently for six years get dropped if they don’t do well in two games.

Junaid noted that if players don’t live up to expectations for a couple of matches, people immediately want them out and forget all about their accomplishments in domestic cricket.

The 31-year-old pointed out that this is the reason why many Pakistan players “are insecure about losing their place”.

“In our culture, even if a player performs for six years and then doesn’t do well in two games, he is replaced by a new player who has done well in only few games,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“Everyone forgets that player’s performances for [the] last six years and instead prefers younger talent. So our players are insecure about losing their place.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Scared of losing his place to a youngster, Junaid Khan on Pakistan player who he believes definitely needs to be rested

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29166 ( 16.16 % ) Babar Azam 124853 ( 69.19 % ) Steve Smith 4727 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5777 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7877 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1058 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 326 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4541 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29166 ( 16.16 % ) Babar Azam 124853 ( 69.19 % ) Steve Smith 4727 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5777 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7877 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1058 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 326 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4541 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related