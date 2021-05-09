Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan said legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf is helping him with his footwork, technique and power-hitting.
Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.
Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs in the one game he played, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.
The 31-year-old is now working with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.
He said he is “learning a lot” from Yousuf and wants to keep improving going forward.
“I am learning a lot from Yousuf bhai. He is advising me on my footwork and technique. I will also seek tips regarding power-hitting from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“Younis [Khan] bhai also helped me a lot during my time with the national team on [the] Africa tour.”
One thought on “Mohammad Yousuf helping me with footwork, technique and power-hitting, Pakistan batsman who can be a game changer says”
Babar, rizwan should learn from him power hitting even after score 100 but didn’t see power hitting in all hundreds of babar innings. Sharjeel don’t want he know.