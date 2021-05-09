Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan said legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf is helping him with his footwork, technique and power-hitting.

Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.

Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs in the one game he played, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.

The 31-year-old is now working with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

He said he is “learning a lot” from Yousuf and wants to keep improving going forward.

“I am learning a lot from Yousuf bhai. He is advising me on my footwork and technique. I will also seek tips regarding power-hitting from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Younis [Khan] bhai also helped me a lot during my time with the national team on [the] Africa tour.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is an excellent power-hitter, Mohammad Yousuf on valuable Pakistan batsman with big-time firepower

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17778 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1792 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 5925 ( 6.31 % ) Shahid Afridi 27166 ( 28.93 % ) Imran Khan 18114 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2257 ( 2.4 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1324 ( 1.41 % ) Hanif Mohammad 164 ( 0.17 % ) Younis Khan 3639 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1306 ( 1.39 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5525 ( 5.88 % ) Saeed Anwar 6815 ( 7.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 743 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1349 ( 1.44 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 17778 ( 18.93 % ) Waqar Younis 1792 ( 1.91 % ) Javed Miandad 5925 ( 6.31 % ) Shahid Afridi 27166 ( 28.93 % ) Imran Khan 18114 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2257 ( 2.4 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1324 ( 1.41 % ) Hanif Mohammad 164 ( 0.17 % ) Younis Khan 3639 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1306 ( 1.39 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 5525 ( 5.88 % ) Saeed Anwar 6815 ( 7.26 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 743 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1349 ( 1.44 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related