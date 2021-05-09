Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said opener Sharjeel Khan is an “excellent power-hitter”.

Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.

Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs in the one game he played, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.

Yousuf pointed out that the 31-year-old can “give valuable starts to [the] Pakistan team”, but needs some tweaks to be made to his game so that he can be a better batsman.

“Sharjeel is an excellent power-hitter, who can give valuable starts to [the] Pakistan team. Every batsman requires some fine tuning and minor adjustments, which can improve his game,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

