Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf said opener Sharjeel Khan “gained a lot of weight during his spot-fixing ban”.
Sharjeel recently featured in the T20 series against South Africa and Zimbabwe, playing one match in both series.
Against the Proteas, Sharjeel scored eight runs in the one game he played, while in the one match against Zimbabwe, he made 18.
The 31-year-old is now working with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.
“Sharjeel gained a lot of weight during his spot-fixing ban, which is causing issues in his batting. Better balance, weight transfer and playing the ball closer to the body will help Sharjeel become a mature batsman,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.