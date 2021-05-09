Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said pace bowler Tabish Khan has been performing well for the last 12 to 13 seasons.
This comes after Tabish finally made his international debut in the second Test against Zimbabwe.
Tabish, who has featured in 137 first-class games, played the second-most number of first-class matches before making his Test debut.
Only Khalid Ibadulla is above him as he played 218 first-class matches before playing his first Test match.
“Tabish has almost 600 wickets [in first-class cricket]. If Sajid Khan can make debut after being the top wicket-taker in one first-class season, then Tabish also deserves a chance to play a Test match against Zimbabwe considering that he has been performing for the past 12-13 seasons,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
In the ongoing second Test, Tabish took a wicket in his first over as he trapped Tarisai Musakanda lbw for a duck.
