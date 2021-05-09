Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said pace bowler Tabish Khan has been performing well for the last 12 to 13 seasons.

This comes after Tabish finally made his international debut in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Tabish, who has featured in 137 first-class games, played the second-most number of first-class matches before making his Test debut.

Only Khalid Ibadulla is above him as he played 218 first-class matches before playing his first Test match.

“Tabish has almost 600 wickets [in first-class cricket]. If Sajid Khan can make debut after being the top wicket-taker in one first-class season, then Tabish also deserves a chance to play a Test match against Zimbabwe considering that he has been performing for the past 12-13 seasons,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the ongoing second Test, Tabish took a wicket in his first over as he trapped Tarisai Musakanda lbw for a duck.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Reminds me of Pakistan great Saeed Anwar, Ashish Nehra on batsman who never seems under pressure

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29154 ( 16.17 % ) Babar Azam 124727 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 4726 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5773 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7875 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1056 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 325 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4540 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 29154 ( 16.17 % ) Babar Azam 124727 ( 69.18 % ) Steve Smith 4726 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 5773 ( 3.2 % ) Kane Williamson 7875 ( 4.37 % ) Joe Root 104 ( 0.06 % ) Rashid Khan 1056 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 325 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4540 ( 2.52 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 552 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 406 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1054 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related