Hasan Ali: “We are already paired up I think because we have bowled together so many times. We would love to continue this combination and win matches for Pakistan”
Pace bowler Hasan Ali said he and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi can win games for Pakistan going forward.
This comes after they both excelled in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.
Hasan was named Man of the Match for taking nine wickets, which included four in the first innings and a five-for in the second.
Afridi, meanwhile, claimed four wickets, with all of them coming in the first innings.
“We are already paired up I think because we have bowled together so many times. We would love to continue this combination and win matches for Pakistan,” Hasan was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.
Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.
