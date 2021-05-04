Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said the current bowling attack “lacks experience” and believes he and Mohammad Amir can help solve the problem.

Wahab last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand, where he went wicketless in two T20 Internationals and conceded 64 runs off 4.5 overs at an economy rate of 13.24.

As for Amir, he retired from international cricket in December 2020 and has been playing in domestic T20 tournaments since then.

“If you look at Pakistan’s current bowling attack, it lacks experience. However, we (I and Mohammad Amir) have experience and have performed,” Wahab told ARY News.

“We don’t have to prove [anything] to anyone but it is up to them (selectors) to induct us or not.”

