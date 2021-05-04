Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz expressed his disappointment at being dropped from the national team, saying he was a “top performer”.

Wahab last played for Pakistan during their tour of New Zealand, where he went wicketless in two T20 Internationals and conceded 64 runs off 4.5 overs at an economy rate of 13.24.

While the 35-year-old admitted that he didn’t live up to expectations against the Black Caps, he pointed out that he did well in the home series against Zimbabwe and tour of England.

“If you ask me honestly, I was disheartened on getting dropped after having just one bad series against New Zealand,” he told ARY News.

“I was a top performer in [the] home series against Zimbabwe, in England and also before that.”

