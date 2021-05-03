Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said openers Abid Ali and Imran Butt allowed the national team to dominate in the first Test against Zimbabwe as they “laid a solid foundation”.

Abid and Imran forged a 115-run partnership, with the former scoring 60 runs, which came off 140 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Imran, meanwhile, struck a career-best 91, which came off 236 deliveries and included seven boundaries.

Fawad pointed out that even though they scored slowly, Abid and Imran’s contributions were valuable.

“Credit should be given to the openers [Imran Butt and Abid Ali], the way they played and laid a solid foundation for the others. They might have scored slowly, but it helped us later on, allowing us to dominate,” the 35-year-old, who made a brilliant 140 that came off 204 balls and included 20 boundaries, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs, and will be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are good spinners, Hasan Ali on two Pakistan players who took over 60 wickets

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28874 ( 16.43 % ) Babar Azam 120801 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 4677 ( 2.66 % ) Ben Stokes 5700 ( 3.24 % ) Kane Williamson 7731 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 89 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1040 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 322 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4502 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 543 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 402 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1029 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28874 ( 16.43 % ) Babar Azam 120801 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 4677 ( 2.66 % ) Ben Stokes 5700 ( 3.24 % ) Kane Williamson 7731 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 89 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1040 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 322 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4502 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 543 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 402 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1029 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related