Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali lavished praise on Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali, saying they are “good spinners”.

His comments come after Sajid made his international debut in the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe, for which Nauman was picked as well.

Sajid was the top wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 67 wickets in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 25.08.

Nauman was the second-highest wicket-taker with 61 wickets in 10 games for Northern at an average of 23.16.

Sajid went wicketless on the opening day, while Nauman got one wicket as Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 176.

Hasan and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi inflicted the most damage as they claimed four wickets apiece.

“We have some good spinners such as Sajid who was a top wicket-taker in domestic and Nauman Ali who did so well against South Africa,” Hasan was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “This is a team game and the idea is that whoever is given the ball does his best.

“This is a slow pitch and the fast bowlers aren’t the only ones who will get wickets. It’s quite possible that in the 3rd day and onwards the spinners will also take wickets.”

