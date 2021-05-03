If you’re free, go play domestic cricket, Pakistan quick in lethal form says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has advised players who are free to go play first-class cricket if they want to enjoy long and fruitful international careers.

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan’s efforts earned him a recall to the Pakistan team, where he has excelled with the ball.

Most recently, he took a five-for in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.

In fact, Hasan has taken 19 wickets in his last two Tests, which includes three five-wicket hauls.

“It’s very simple: if anyone intends to play long for Pakistan and is free, he should play first-class cricket,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“I made my international debut in 2016 and since then until last year I didn’t get a chance to play the entire first-class season.

“If you play the full long season, it will certainly help you a lot in many ways. You get to bowl longer spells with the new and old ball. It lifts your skillsets. The long spells may tire you, but eventually it prepares you for international cricket by enhancing your temperament and making you tough.”

