Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he loves playing Test cricket as it gives him the opportunity to test his temperament and patience.

Hasan has been dominating in the longest format as of late as he has taken 19 wickets in his last two Tests, which includes three five-wicket hauls.

Most recently, he took a five-for in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.

“I know everyone has their own thoughts about cricket. Some like to play the shorter formats but for me, I love to play Test cricket,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s an interesting format and it actually tests your temperament and patience in every possible way. I always wanted to wear a Test cap and it is like a dream that comes true for me that I am representing Pakistan in this format and staying relevant with my performances.”

Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: If you’re free, go play domestic cricket, Pakistan quick in lethal form says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28874 ( 16.43 % ) Babar Azam 120801 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 4677 ( 2.66 % ) Ben Stokes 5700 ( 3.24 % ) Kane Williamson 7731 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 89 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1040 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 322 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4502 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 543 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 402 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1029 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28874 ( 16.43 % ) Babar Azam 120801 ( 68.75 % ) Steve Smith 4677 ( 2.66 % ) Ben Stokes 5700 ( 3.24 % ) Kane Williamson 7731 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 89 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1040 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 322 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4502 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 543 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 402 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1029 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related