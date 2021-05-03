Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali said he loves playing Test cricket as it gives him the opportunity to test his temperament and patience.
Hasan has been dominating in the longest format as of late as he has taken 19 wickets in his last two Tests, which includes three five-wicket hauls.
Most recently, he took a five-for in the first Test against Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.
“I know everyone has their own thoughts about cricket. Some like to play the shorter formats but for me, I love to play Test cricket,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
“It’s an interesting format and it actually tests your temperament and patience in every possible way. I always wanted to wear a Test cap and it is like a dream that comes true for me that I am representing Pakistan in this format and staying relevant with my performances.”
Pakistan will now be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which begins on Friday.
