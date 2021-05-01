Want to score runs too, Pakistan player wreaking havoc with the ball says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali said he wants to start contributing with the bat and scoring runs in the future.

Hasan noted that in the two years he was out of the national team, he worked on his batting and has continued doing so with batting coach Younis Khan and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

With Hasan having wreaked havoc with the ball since making his international return, he noted that he wants to have more of an impact with the bat.

In the recent series against South Africa, Hasan took one wicket in the one ODI he played at an average of 76.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the four-match T20 series at an average of 18.71 and an economy rate of 9.35.

In the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Hasan only played one game, but did extremely well as he finished with career-best figures of 4-18.

Hasan also starred on the opening day of the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe as he claimed four wickets.

“The two years when I was away from the side, I used that time for some batting practice as well and put in hard work for that,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am learning a lot about batting from Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq, and I am hoping that along with my bowling, I also perform with the bat to help Pakistan win.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowls with so much aggression, Hasan Ali on Pakistan player he enjoys bowling with

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related