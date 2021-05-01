Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali admitted that he enjoys bowling with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi since he bowls with so much aggression.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

The 21-year-old was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

However, in the ongoing first Test, he took four wickets in the first innings as Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 176 on the opening day.

“He is a lovely guy and I am really enjoying bowling alongside him, [and] especially watching him bowl with so much aggression,” Hasan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Our pairing is quite good and we are also performing well – we had bowled together before but after my comeback from injury, we are putting in some good performances and enjoying ourselves, and [it] is always good to have this kind of right-hand/left-hand combination.”

Hasan starred on the first day of the first Test as well as he also finished with four wickets.

