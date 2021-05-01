Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan speedster Hasan Ali revealed that legendary fast bowler and current bowling coach Waqar Younis is his role model.

Hasan confirmed that he has been “learning a lot” from Waqar and is glad that the iconic seamer is part of the coaching set-up.

Waqar took 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Waqar Younis is my role model and you can just imagine the feeling I have of being in the same squad as my role model,” Hasan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am learning a lot from him although at the moment he is not with us due to personal commitments.”

In the recent series against South Africa, Hasan took one wicket in the one ODI he played at an average of 76.

He followed that up with seven wickets in the four-match T20 series at an average of 18.71 and an economy rate of 9.35.

In the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, Hasan only played one game, but did extremely well as he finished with career-best figures of 4-18.

Hasan also starred on the opening day of the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe as he claimed four wickets.

