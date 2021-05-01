Not all slogs and power, Russel Arnold on classy Pakistan record-breaker

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is such a “classy player” and doesn’t need to slog or resort to power-hitting to score runs in T20 Internationals.

This comes after Azam became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

In the T20 series against South Africa, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

Azam then amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

It’s amazing that such a classy player gets to this milestone quicker than anyone else #2000T20Iruns It’s not all slogs and power .. Congratulations @babarazam258 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) April 25, 2021

“It’s amazing that such a classy player gets to this milestone quicker than anyone else. 2,000 T20I runs, it’s not all slogs and power… Congratulations Babar Azam,” Arnold said on Twitter.

