Pakistan speedster Mohammad Abbas said it is “too soon to write me off as a bowler”.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Even though he has only taken six wickets in his last four Tests, the 31-year-old firmly believes he has a future in international cricket.

It should be noted that Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in outstanding form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

“Well some people have already written me off which is disappointing. It’s too soon to write me off as a bowler,” he told PakPassion. “Rest assured that on my return to international cricket, it will be the same Mohammad Abbas who served his country with dedication before as well.

“I will make sure that I put into practice whatever I learn from the current County season and what has made me successful so far for Hampshire. Most importantly, I would come back after working hard on parts of my game where I was lacking before and the idea will be to put in performances that will be pleasing to the fans and ones that will help Pakistan win in the future.”

