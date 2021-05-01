Never bowled at 150 kph, Pakistan bowler aiming to boost his pace says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas said he has never bowled at 150 kph in his cricketing career.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Even though he has only taken six wickets in his last four Tests, the 31-year-old firmly believes that his pace will improve once he starts regaining his form and taking wickets.

“When you are not picking up wickets, as a bowler, you lose momentum which also affects your speed,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“I have never bowled at 150 kph during my entire cricketing career but as soon as I regain my form, my pace will also improve.”

Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in superb form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 2.10.

