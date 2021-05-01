Amazing intent, Akhtar on Pakistan player who is superb and marvelous

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for the amazing intent he showed in the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe.

Rizwan accumulated 186 runs in the three-match series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.

Akhtar praised the way Rizwan has been playing and said “may God give you everything that you need in life”.

“Hats off to you Rizwan. You play very well. You are superb. You are marvelous and at the same time, your intent towards Pakistan is just amazing,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“May God give you everything that you need in life. The way you are serving Pakistan, it is fabulous to see someone play for Pakistan with such good intent.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Never bowled at 150 kph, Pakistan bowler aiming to boost his pace says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related