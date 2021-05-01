Amazing intent, Akhtar on Pakistan player who is superb and marvelous

Shoaib Akhtar: “Hats off to you Rizwan. You play very well. You are superb. You are marvelous and at the same time, your intent towards Pakistan is just amazing”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for the amazing intent he showed in the recent T20 series against Zimbabwe.
Rizwan accumulated 186 runs in the three-match series, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.
Akhtar praised the way Rizwan has been playing and said “may God give you everything that you need in life”.
“Hats off to you Rizwan. You play very well. You are superb. You are marvelous and at the same time, your intent towards Pakistan is just amazing,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
“May God give you everything that you need in life. The way you are serving Pakistan, it is fabulous to see someone play for Pakistan with such good intent.”