Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a golden asset who can perform in the middle order if needed.
This comes after Rizwan accumulated 186 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 186 and a strike-rate of 133.81.
Rizwan has been opening the batting in the shortest format, but Akhtar said he can solve their middle order woes, which has been a concern for some time.
“91 off 60 again. You have proven yourself that you are an asset to Pakistan. Rizwan keep on going because if we need you in the middle order then you need to keep performing there as well,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.