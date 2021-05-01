Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes captain Babar Azam is the best player in the world at the moment.

Miandad said Azam is “superb” and someone who he rates very highly, especially considering everything he has achieved in his career thus far.

The 26-year-old made scores of 103, 31 and 94 in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving him a total of 228 runs at an average of 76.

As for the T20 series, he made 14 and 50 in the first two matches before hammering a career-best 122, which came off 59 balls and included 15 boundaries and four sixes, in the third T20 International.

In the fourth game, he was dismissed for 24 and thus finished with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike-rate of 143.83.

He amassed 95 runs in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which included a top score of 52, at an average of 31.66 and a strike-rate of 100.

During that series, he became the fastest batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals.

“Babar is a superb player and after a long time, Pakistan has got such a player,” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I rate him on a very high level and I think he is the best in the world at the moment. He plays solid with the bat and that is cricket. He is a very good striker and plays in the middle in his limit which is very good quality.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He can perform in the middle order too, Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan batsman who is a golden asset

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related