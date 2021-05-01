Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali heaped praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his “brilliant match-winning performances”.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

The 21-year-old was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

However, in the ongoing first Test, he took four wickets in the first innings as Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 176 on the opening day.

Hasan noted that “no amount of appreciation is enough” for the number of times that Afridi has delivered match-winning performances.

“This is great for the Pakistan team and no amount of appreciation is enough for Shaheen as he is putting in brilliant match-winning performances for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Hasan starred on the first day of the first Test as well as he also finished with four wickets.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best in the world at the moment, Javed Miandad on superb Pakistan player he rates highly

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28814 ( 16.48 % ) Babar Azam 120097 ( 68.68 % ) Steve Smith 4668 ( 2.67 % ) Ben Stokes 5684 ( 3.25 % ) Kane Williamson 7697 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 88 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1037 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 318 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4496 ( 2.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 541 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 401 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1024 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related