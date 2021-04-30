Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas said India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has “done wonders with the ball”.

Abbas added that Bumrah’s action has been talked about a lot, but noted that it is the natural way he bowls.

With that in mind, the 31-year-old said Bumrah shouldn’t allow any coach to change his bowling action.

“I haven’t played against Bumrah yet, but I do know that he has done wonders with the ball,” Abbas told PakPassion.

“His bowling action has been discussed a lot but, in my view, that is his natural action, and such actions should not be tinkered with by any coach. When you bowl a certain way, it can take a long time to change an action which is natural to the bowler and also increases the chances of injury as well. I have a lot of respect for him and think he’s a fantastic bowler.”

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in fantastic form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

