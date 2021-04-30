Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas said the national team is lucky to have a player like left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead and Abbas noted that he has been putting up excellent performances in all three formats.

In the series against South Africa, Afridi took six wickets in the three ODIs at an average of 32.33.

As for the T20 series, he claimed three wickets in four matches at an average of 44.33 and an economy rate of 8.86.

The 21-year-old was rested for the entire three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe.

However, in the ongoing first Test, he took four wickets in the first innings as Pakistan bowled Zimbabwe out for 176.

“He is a wonderful human being and a player who respects his seniors as well. Pakistan is lucky that they have a bowler like Shaheen who is putting in some excellent performances in all three formats,” Abbas told PakPassion.

“In my view, he has all the makings of a bowler who will serve Pakistan for a long time. I just hope and pray that he remains healthy and fit.”

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in great form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

