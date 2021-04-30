Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas believes the pace trio of Muhammad Musa, Ali Shafiq and Mohammad Ilyas have bright futures ahead of them.

Musa is the only one out of the three that has played for Pakistan as he has featured in one Test, two ODIs and two T20 Internationals.

The 20-year-old has gone wicketless in Test cricket and T20 Internationals, but has taken two wickets in ODI cricket at an average of 50.50.

Shafiq, 24, has claimed 61 wickets in 16 first-class matches at an average of 17.52.

He has also picked up 22 wickets in 21 List A games at an average of 39.95.

As for his T20 career, he has snapped up 13 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.38.

Ilyas, meanwhile, has taken 40 wickets in 12 first-class matches at an average of 29.12.

The 22-year-old also has 28 wickets in 17 List A games at an average of 29.28.

In regards to T20s, he has claimed 32 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 25.71.

“This sort of competition is great news for Pakistan cricket. We all know that Pakistan has been a breeding ground for fast bowlers throughout our history and in that sense, apart from the guys currently playing for Pakistan, we also have the likes of Musa Khan, Ali Shafiq and Mohammad Ilyas,” Abbas told PakPassion.

“All in all, there is a group of 40 such bowlers who are being monitored by the PCB for their fitness and workloads. This is good news for Pakistan as there are decent back-ups for each bowler which means that if one bowler does not perform, then there is another one ready to take his place in the side.”

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in magnificent form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

