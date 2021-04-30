Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas revealed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam told him how he can return to the national team.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Having taken six wickets in his last four Tests, the 31-year-old said one of the things he was told to do was to regain his form.

“I had a chat with Misbah at the NHPC before he departed for the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe and he recommended a few things for me to look at,” he told PakPassion. “I had a similar chat with Babar Azam and the messages from both the head coach and captain were positive ones which was very encouraging.

“It’s up to me now to work on those things that are under my control which is to bring my form back to earlier levels which gave me so much success and to perform well.”

Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in top form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

