Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas said there was no disagreement between him and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

The issue Abbas was referring to revolved around Rizwan standing up to the stumps when he was bowling.

“To be honest, there was no such discussion or disagreement between Rizwan and myself about standing up to the stumps when I was bowling. Everything was planned out to perfection,” he told PakPassion.

“Also, the fact is that the same ball that will just about rise up to the pads of a batsman in Pakistan conditions, bounces above the stumps on New Zealand pitches which makes it tough for a wicket-keeper to stand up to the stumps.”

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 31-year-old is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in brilliant form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28764 ( 16.52 % ) Babar Azam 119502 ( 68.62 % ) Steve Smith 4660 ( 2.68 % ) Ben Stokes 5676 ( 3.26 % ) Kane Williamson 7670 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1031 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 316 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4491 ( 2.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 540 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 400 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1020 ( 0.59 % ) Back

