Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas revealed that chief selector Mohammad Wasim told him that he is still in his plans for the future.

Abbas has not played international cricket since Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand and was overlooked for the home series against South Africa and ongoing tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, which he admitted to being disappointed about.

The 31-year-old has taken six wickets in his last four Tests, but confirmed that Wasim told him that there is still a place for him in the national team.

“Of course, anyone would be disappointed when such a thing happens, but there are positives in such situations as I can now use this time to fix some of the issues I have in my bowling,” he told PakPassion.

“In fact, the chief selector has told me clearly that I am not being sidelined and that a plan will be chalked out between all of us to see how I can improve myself so I can serve Pakistan better in the future.”

Abbas is currently playing county cricket with Hampshire and has been in excellent form.

In the four County Championship matches he has played, which includes the ongoing game against Surrey, he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 14.06 and an economy rate of 2.06.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t think I’ve bowled that badly, Pakistan bowler ignored by selectors for last couple of series says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28764 ( 16.52 % ) Babar Azam 119502 ( 68.62 % ) Steve Smith 4660 ( 2.68 % ) Ben Stokes 5676 ( 3.26 % ) Kane Williamson 7670 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1031 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 316 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4491 ( 2.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 540 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 400 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1020 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 28764 ( 16.52 % ) Babar Azam 119502 ( 68.62 % ) Steve Smith 4660 ( 2.68 % ) Ben Stokes 5676 ( 3.26 % ) Kane Williamson 7670 ( 4.4 % ) Joe Root 85 ( 0.05 % ) Rashid Khan 1031 ( 0.59 % ) Pat Cummins 316 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 4491 ( 2.58 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 540 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 400 ( 0.23 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1020 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related