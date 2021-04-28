Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former seamer Aaqib Javed said Pakistan don’t know whether to play Asif Ali or Danish Aziz in a match.

He noted that this is the case since captain Babar Azam, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and chief selector Mohammad Wasim aren’t on the same page.

Aaqib admitted that this is quite worrying since the T20 World Cup is fast approaching. The tournament is scheduled to take place in India in October.

“Captain, coach and selector should be on one page. They don’t know who should play, Asif or Danish and [the] T20 World Cup is just around the corner,” he was quoted as saying by ARY Sports.

Asif featured in two games in the three-match ODI series against South Africa and scored 21 runs at an average of 10.50.

In the four-match T20 series, he played two games, but only batted once and made five runs.

As for the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, he played one match and scored one run.

Aziz, meanwhile, made his debut in the ODI series and scored 12 runs in two games at an average of six.

He didn’t take part in the T20 series against South Africa, but played two games against Zimbabwe and amassed 37 runs at an average of 18.50.

He also took two wickets at an average of 14.50.

